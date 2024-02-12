LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail announced on Saturday, February 10 that they are asking for the public’s help in locating Missing Person, Alexis Gabi Bader who was last seen on February 3, at 6 p.m. on the 6000 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd., in North Hollywood.

Bader is described as a 25-year-old, White Female, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair with a ponytail. She has a tattoo of “Birds” on the left shoulder.

Bader’s family is concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information about Bader’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau – Missing Person’s Detail. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.