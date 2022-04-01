ECHO PARK — Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division have identified Angelique Teresa Chaidez, 46, as a person-of-interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation where a husband and wife were killed back on February 24, 2020. Chaidez is wanted for questioning, the LAPD released in a statement.

On February 24, 2020, around 12:50 a.m, Juan Monroy Bahena, 71, and his wife Morena Del Carmen Alvarado Lopez, 58, were walking northbound on Sunset Boulevard east of White Knoll Drive in Echo Park. As Bahena and Alvarado Lopez were crossing Sunset Blvd, they were hit by a dark colored passenger vehicle and dragged 50-feet before they were dislodged from the vehicle.

Surveillance footage released by the LAPD, shows the dark colored vehicle briefly stopped after dragging the couple – the driver then fled the scene.

Alvarado Lopez and Bahena were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, where Alvarado Lopez was pronounced dead. Bahena passed away due to his injuries a couple of months later on May 28, 2020.

According to the LAPD, Chaidez is described as a 46-year-old Hispanic female, who stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has red or blonde hair and blue eyes. Her prior home addresses are in the cities of Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce.

Up to $50,000 is available to anyone who can help in apprehending and convicting the suspect. Anyone with information regarding Chaidez’s whereabouts or of the 2020 hit-and-run incident, is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 31480@LAPD.Online, or contact Central Traffic Division’s watch commander at (213) 833-3746.