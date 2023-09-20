MALIBU—The City is partnering with Waste Management to host a free curbside bulky item pickup service for the community on Saturday, October 14.

Household Bulky Items are oversized items that will not fit into a solid waste bin, such as a mattress or a sofa. Residents are encouraged to donate gently used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops. The City organizes a bulky item collection day for residents every year for those who are unable to donate items.

For community members to schedule an appointment they can:

Call Waste Management’s Service Center at 800-675-1171 before 12:00 PM on Friday, October 13. The Service Center hours are 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Universal Waste Systems customers may call 800-631-7016 for bulky item disposal options.

Describe what items need to be collected so that the bulky item collection can be properly routed.

Place bulky items at your curbside before 6:00 AM on Saturday, October 14. The bulky items may be picked up by a different truck and driver than your normal waste hauling service.

Maximum of seven items per household.

Acceptable items include household appliances, furniture, carpet, mattresses, stereos, electronics and refrigerators.

Non-acceptable items include tires, household hazardous waste (paint, motor oil, batteries) spas, camper shells, cast-iron bathtubs or items requiring more than two persons to safety handle. Bulky items cannot exceed eight feet in length, four feet in width or weigh more than 150 pounds.

For upcoming environmental events and to sign up to receive email or text messages about upcoming environmental events go to www.MalibuCity.org/EnviroEvents.