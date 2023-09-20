LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on their website on September 19 that nine people have been arrested in connection to a series of organized retail thefts. There has been an increase in “Flash-Rob” method retail crimes along with an increase of repeat offender theft incidents by multiple suspects targeting various retailers throughout the Los Angeles region.

On September 14, the LAPD Southwest Area Burglary Detectives in collaboration with local business Loss Prevention conducted an operation at a business located near the 3700 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in an attempt to halt the thefts.

Southwest Burglary Detectives made 9 arrests: (2) for felony 490.4(a)PC “Organized Retail Theft Crew”, (1) for an outstanding felony arrest warrant for 10851(a)VC, (4) repeat offenders for 459.5(a)PC “Shoplifting” and (2) were issued Release from Custody (RFC) citations for 459.5(a)PC.

In two of the arrests, detectives recovered over-the-counter stolen pharmaceutical products from two businesses within the U-Haul the suspects utilized. They recovered 37 grams of Methamphetamine and money that was obtained through the illegal sales of the over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.

From January 2023 through September 2023, Southwest Burglary Detectives made five arrests and filings on five different Organized Retail Theft crews linked to Organized Retail Theft at locations in the Newton Area, 77th Area, Southeast Area, Los Angeles County Sheriffs Area, Culver City, and Long Beach

Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of additional suspects is asked to call Southwest Area Burglary Detectives, Detective Hernandez, at 213-485-6795. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.