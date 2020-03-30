HOLLYWOOD- An apartment building caught on fire early Sunday morning in the city of Hollywood.

A vacant apartment building’s second floor went up in flames Sunday, March 29 at approximately 7:39 A.M. The structure located at 920 N El Centro Avenue is made up of two stories and is currently vacant. The 2nd floor was said to be under heavy fire when firefighters answered the call.

Shortly before 8 A.M. 26 firefighters were successful in extinguishing the flames in just 19 minutes. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.