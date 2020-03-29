UNITED STATES−President Trump has appointed former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, Actor Jon Voight, and eight others to serve on the Board of Trustees at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Voight, who is an Oscar winner and a staunch Republican and has been a great support on the campaign trail. Voight has spoken out publicly on behalf of President Trump receiving some backlash from Hollywood. President Trump awarded Voight the National Medal of the Arts on November 21, 2019. Voight is also the father of Angelina Jolie.

Mike Huckabee was a Presidential contender of President Trump early on in the 2016 Presidential campaign. Huckabee suspended his campaign and has supported President Trump ever since. Mike Huckabee is the father of former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The other appointees include; CEO of American Financial Group, Carl Linder III, Co-Owner of Mission Inn, Kelly Roberts, Co-Vice Chair of the Philharmonic-Symphony Society in New York and children’s book author, Karen Tucker LeFrak, Broadway musical producer, Daryl Roth, TCW Group Chair, Marc I. Stern, Energy Transfer Partners CEO, Kelcy Warren, AG Hill Partners,’ Heather Washburne, Arts Philanthropist, Adrienne Arsht. This is the second term for Arsht.

According to the U.S. Code, the Board of Trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts are chosen by the President of the United States. These members serve a 6-year term. Some of the board members are automatically appointed by their job titles such as Secretary of State, Secretary of Education… The former members were the choice of President Barack Obama. The newly appointed trustees will serve until September 21, 2024.

President Trump has not been actively involved at the Kennedy Center until now. In the past two years, the President declined his invitation to the Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

The role of the Board of Trustees as described in the code is “to maintain and administer the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, a living memorial to John Fitzgerald Kennedy.”