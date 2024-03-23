HOLLYWOOD- April is not only about flowers blooming, lush gardens, fresh air, and plenty of sunshine. It’s also about movies that have the vibe you are craving for. There is everything from Riverdale star Camila Mendes to Zendaya’s brand new sports rom-dram.One of the most anticipated movies is “Someone like you,” in theaters April 2, 2024.Dawson is trying to figure out what life looks like after the sudden death of his best friend London. When he learns about London’s secret twin sister Andi, he sets out to find her birth parents. Before long, Andi and Dawson’s paths cross and their lives change forever. The film stars Jake Allyn, Lynn Collins, Sarah Fisher, Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively.

Monkey Man will be in theaters on April 5, 2024.The film revolves around a young man driven by a quest to avenge his mother and bring down a corrupt and evil group of leaders at the same time. Not only does the film star Dev Patel, but he’s also directing, while Jordan Peele is producing. The film stars, Sharito Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Dev Patel. On April 12, we have “The Absence of Eden.” Garrett Hedlund and Zoe Saldana star in this film, which follows an ICE agent struggling with his role as a border security agent and an undocumented woman trying to escape a cartel. Many of you, are awaiting the anticipated film, “Civil War.” The apocalyptic movie follows a group of journalists played by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Piemmons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley as they make their way across a war-torn version of modern America. Civil War premieres on April 12, and stars Kirsten Dunst, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Wagner Moura, Jesse Piemmons and Cailee Spaeny.

Three days later, we have “Irena’s Vow,” on April 15, 2024. The Book Thief and Yellowjackets star Sophie Nelisse is back as Irena, a Polish nurse and housekeeper during World War 2. As the atrocities of the Holocaust surround Europe, Irena offers Jewish people in her community a place to hide- in the cellar of her German Nazi employer’s home. The film stars Sophoe Nelisse, Andrej Seweryn, Eliza Rycembel, Marciej Nawrocki, Aleksandar Milicevic, Tomasz Tyndyk, and Nela Maciejewska. On April 19, the film “Abigail,” will be released in theaters. When a group of kidnappers nab a mastermind’s 12-year-old daughter, all they have to do is watch her overnight and accept the $50 million ranson in the morning. But as the criminals begin to disappear, they realize she’s no ordinary little girl. The film stars Melissa Barrera, William Catlett, Angus Cloud, Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens and Alisha Weir. The same day we see the film “Sasquatch Sunset, being released.” The last family of Sasquatches is fighting to survive, and to stay strong, as the world continually changes around them. The trailer is totally giving the same 1970s vibes Daisy Jones gave us, and it promises to be equal parts outlandish and heartwarming.The film stars Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Jesse Eisenberg, Nathan Zellner, and Christophe Zajac-Denek.

The film “Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” is for the spy lovers. The film stars Henry Cavill, Cary Elwes, Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding and many more. Then comes a film for tennis lovers, the film “Challengers,” will be released on April 26, 2024. Zendaya’s Tashi, a tennis pro-turned coach is training her husband Art to become the next big thing. When Art ends up competing against Patrick( his ex-best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend), things get a bit complicated-both on and off the court. The film hits theaters April 26 and stars Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor and Zendaya. The film “Unsung Hero,” hits theaters April 26, it’s inspired by the smallbones, an IRL family who move from Australia to the US in 1991 after their music company implodes. The film stars Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger and many more.

Rose’s Scoop: Prayers go out to Princess Kate Middleton, who revealed her cancer diagnosis,on March 22, 2024.