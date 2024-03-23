HOLLYWOOD—This tale involving the return of Jason Morgan on the ABC soap “General Hospital” is the story that just keeps on giving. I hate to say this, and I hope I’m not wrong, but this might be one of the best narratives the soap has cooked up in years. Look, none of us suspected Jason was dead after that tunnel collapsed years ago. We all knew in our gut he was alive, where he was, that is the tale.

When it was revealed that Morgan was returning to the canvas everyone wondered how and in what capacity. The moment that shooting happened at Sonny’s villa, I pegged it was Jason and I thought he might be under someone’s control, which would have been a rinse and repeat storyline we’ve already seen. Surprise that is not what is happening here. Someone has been targeting the five crime families and Sonny is part of that list.

Jason thwarted several attempts on Sonny’s life most recently in Port Charles, where Dante became a casualty of a bullet. No he’s not dead, but his condition is dire and the news is spreading people about Jason’s survival. First it was Carly who came face-to-face with her bestie and hid the truth from Anna and John ‘Jagger’ Cates. Then Jason stumbled to the boathouse on the Quartermaine estate and came face-to-face with an angry Danny, who spilled Jason’s whereabouts to Michael and Willow, who helped with that bullet wound.

So, at this point, just about everyone in PC knows about Jason being alive and, on the run, or in hiding. Sam is livid, Sonny thinks his pal has purposely targeted him, Ava is getting closer to Sonny, and John dropped some ominous hints. Yes, he got under Carly’s skin and a flashback reveals that Jason might be in John’s clutches for a RICO case. The question is whether the case is against Jason, Sonny or someone else he cares about.

This opens the door to the question of whether John is the villain or anti-hero. I like where this is headed, and it has me intrigued as hell to find out what will happen next. We all know in the near future Jason will indeed be brought into custody; the question is what details will he spill on his whereabouts, and will he hint about John pulling more strings than he is willing to let on?

FYI, I love that Anna Devane is the Police Commissioner. To be honest she should have always held that power position if it wasn’t Mac or Jordan. Speaking of Anna, she got a bit of a confession this week from Dex of all people about a crime he may or may not have committed. I am a bit annoyed here to be honest with the immediate debacle of two relationships. First, it was Carly and Drew. He dropped her like a hot potato as soon as he discovered that his twin brother was back in the mix. That excuse that Carly lied to him about Jason being alive was a smoking gun or just bad writing, but to be honest, it is for the best. Drew cannot compete with Jason, nor will he ever be able to.

Then you have the fall of Dex and Josslyn’s relationship after she learned he was going to kill Cyrus on Sonny’s orders. Yeah, this one just falls flat for me because the chemistry between the characters, even though I hate them is undeniable. It almost feels as if the writers are planning Dex’s exit now that the muscle Jason is back in the mix. Nina is still asking Ava to help save her marriage with Sonny unaware that her ‘pal’ is starting to catch feelings and this is a betrayal that is going to sting for Nina people because I feel it is inevitable at this point.

Curtis, Marshall and Stella discovered that Marshall was misdiagnosed because he was Black. Sorry, I was not surprised with this narrative at all. You could see it coming from a million miles away. If there is one thing “General Hospital” has never really tackled well it’s the mesh of Black characters with everyone else. Progress has been made, but there is still plenty that needs to be done. A tidbit that I found extra exciting is learning that Diane is planning to help Alexis perhaps regain her legal prowess. I never liked that Alexis was disbarred so the thought of the legal eagle getting her lawyer skills back at work would be totally a must-see.