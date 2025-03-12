WOODLAND HILLS—An armed intruder fatally shot by a homeowner on Tuesday, March 11. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are assisting Arcadia Police Department with a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m., on the 50 block Woodland Lane, Arcadia, 91006.

Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the 50 block of Woodland Lane in Arcadia regarding a report of a male intruder and a gunshot victim at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, who resided at the location, suffering from a gunshot wound. The Arcadia Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there’s no additional information available at this time. Anyone with details about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.