MELROSE-On Wednesdays, March 23, the Los Angele Police Department announced that they are asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects.

On Monday, March 22 at approximately 1:40 p.m., in the 7600 block of Melrose Avenue, three suspects approached a man, who was walking with his girlfriend after he had dined at a restaurant that was nearby.

The suspects then physically assaulted the victim and demanded his property. One of the three suspects produced a handgun and stole the victim’s property, including a gold necklace that he was wearing at the time of the incident.

The three suspects then fled the scene in a red four-door sedan with a fourth getaway driver.

The suspects are described as three Black males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. A video of part of the incident can be viewed at https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1374903230774173698.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Wilshire Robbery Detective S. Azmy at (213) 922-8229. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.