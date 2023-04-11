PACIFIC PALISADES—Officials have identified the victim who died in a crash on Saturday, April 8, on Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as Ashleigh Lawrence, 32, of Los Angeles.

On the day of the accident, firefighters were called to the 17400 block of West Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive at 12:45 a.m. Officials discovered Lawrence and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange explained that a 21-year-old driver was driving south on PCH early Saturday morning when he slammed into a group of pedestrians and vehicles parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach near Palisades Drive.

The collision sent two of the three vehicles into the rocks, hitting the 32 year old victim. Another person was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition and the five others involved were in fair to moderate condition.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.