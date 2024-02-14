SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, February 13, the Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that several suspects were arrested for an attempted burglary that transpired on February 9.

The SMPD reported at 2:20 a.m., on February 9, officers responded to the 200 26th St (The Real Real) as several suspects were observed on security cameras attempting to force entry into the store via the front and rear doors. First officers on scene observed the suspects fleeing the area and a foot pursuit ensued. Three suspects were apprehended nearby.

Officers established a perimeter and with the help of K9 officers and air support from LAPD, two additional suspects were successfully taken into custody.

The following individuals were booked for attempted burglary and resisting arrest:

-Ryan Sims, 18, of Los Angeles

-Julio Mendoza, 18, of Los Angeles

-Isaiah Lloyd, 18, of Los Angeles

-Mikel Nicholson, 19, of Carson

-A juvenile who was cited and released

Lt. Aklufi informed Canyon News that “The arrestees do not appear to be part of a crew, but the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with details related to the individuals or incident is asked to contact Detective Isaac Reyes at Isaac.reyes@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Lozano at Alfornso.Lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.