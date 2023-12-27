SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to the Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested to an attempted homicide on Sunday, December 24.

The SMPD reported at approximately 11:26 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of 14th Street for an assault in progress. After arriving on scene, officers found a male resident inside the unit with serious facial injuries and stab wounds to his forehead, neck and back.

The victim was still conscious and able to describe his attacker, who he knew. Other officers were flagged down by witnesses who heard the argument and spotted the attacker, identified as Christopher Clay Williams, 29. He was taken into custody without incident in the 1300 block of Alley 14.

Williams was booked into the Santa Monica Jail for Attempted Homicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained.

Anyone with details related to Williams or the incident is asked to contact Detective Tavera at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.