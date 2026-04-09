TOPANGA CANYON/WOODLAND HILLS—On April 8, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division announced it is asking for the public’s help to locate an attempted murder suspect.

The LAPD reported on April 6, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a radio call of an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon Stabbing” in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard. Responding officers located two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The investigation determined the suspect, identified as Adam Courtney Brown, 32, stabbed both of his parents’ multiple times causing significant, life-threatening injuries. Brown fled on foot and is known to use public transportation in the Los Angeles County area. Brown may have ties to Palmdale, Hollywood, and the Woodland Hills areas.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported one victim to a local hospital in stable condition. The second victim was transported by a witness to a local hospital in stable condition. Brown is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, call 911.

Anyone with details that can lead to the arrest of Adam Courtney Brown is asked to contact LAPD Topanga Division’s Major Assault Crimes at (818) 756-3264. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.