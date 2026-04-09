PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, April 8, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued hikers in Pacific Palisades. The incident as reported at 8:23 p.m. on 20825 Entrada Rd.

LAFD firefighters made contact with three hikers after air and ground resources searched for approximately 1 hour for the group. They reported that two more hikers, originally with their party, were trapped on a ridge approximately 200 feet up from trail level.

Though fog initially restricted air resource capability, a change in conditions enabled LAFD Air Ops to perform a hoist rescue — all five individuals have been reunited in a safe area. There were no reports of any injuries.