WEST HOLLYWOOD—At 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, the city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that it would be celebrating Food Day.

According to the post, the event will take place on Sunday, April 12, at Plummer Park located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Food Day will run from 11 a.m. to 5 P.M.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate sustainability and a healthier and cleaner future. In addition, according to this post, plant-based food will be served at the food court during Food Day. There will be panels about sustainability and events for children to participate in, along with environmentally friendly vendors.

Sunday, April 12 was selected for Food Day because it falls during Los Angeles Climate Week and Earth Month. Food Day is being sponsored by the city West Hollywood and the Plant Based Treaty Present.