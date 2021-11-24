WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, November 21, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station responded to Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue in Los Angeles regarding LAPD officers detaining an attempted murder suspect from one of our cases.

LAPD officers were alerted by a concerned member of the public who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer. The wanted flyer aired on a local news networks and published on social media because West Hollywood Station Detective Bureau believed the suspect frequented the region.

West Hollywood Station patrol deputies took custody of David Cook, 44, who was booked for attempted murder and is being held on a one-million dollar bail at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

The victim of the attempted murder has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. No other information regarding the victim or the investigation is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station, Detective Zeff (310) 855-8850.