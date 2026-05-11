BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is spreading the word about the upcoming Spring Beverly Hills Art Show at Beverly Gardens Park on Saturday & Sunday, May 16 & 17, along four blocks of Santa Monica Boulevard, from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive.

The Art Show will showcase artwork from 250 artists featuring live artist demonstrations in still life oil, cityscape & landscape painting, watercolor, 3D, jewelry and more.

Relax in the wine & beer garden with live, indulge in gourmet food trucks, and find Instagram-able moments throughout the show.

The event will take place over 2 days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. To learn more details, visit: www.beverlyhills.org/artshow.