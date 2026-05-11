BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, May 8, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook announced that he is retiring from the police department effective June 26, 2026.

Stainbrook joined BHPD in November 2021 from the Port of San Diego where he served as Chief since 2018. Stainbrook is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, graduate of the FBI National Academy and a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. In 2025, he won the Joe Malloy Award by the California Police Chiefs Association, which is their highest annual award given to the top police chief in the state.

“On behalf of the City Council and Beverly Hills community, I’d like to thank Chief Stainbrook for his leadership in moving the department forward,” said City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey. “During the Chief’s tenure, the department became a national model for use of advanced police technologies and has successfully reduced crime in several key categories. We recognize Chief Stainbrook for his three decades of dedicated public service.”

Chief Stainbrook helped to transform the BHPD into a global leader in law enforcement technology and tactics. Over 500 local, state, federal, and international agencies have visited the department’s revolutionary Real Time Watch Center (RTWC). The RTWC is comprised of 3500 cameras, 120 automated license plate readers, and multiple drones. Crime in Beverly Hills has dropped 34 percent and arrests have increased 22 percent. Chief Stainbrook’s tenure focused on leveraging technology and proactive policing while maintaining strong community support in a high-profile city.

“The opportunity to lead the Beverly Hills Police Department has been the highlight of my professional career,” said Chief Stainbrook. “I am grateful to the men and women of the department and members of the community as we all worked together to ensure Beverly Hills remains one of the safest cities in the nation.”

Hunt-Coffey is expected to name an Interim Police Chief in the coming weeks for the city of Beverly Hills.