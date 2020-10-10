BEVERLY HILLS— On Sunday, October 11, at 3 p.m., the Armenian Youth Federation will hold a #ArtsakhStrong march in Beverly Hills. It is set to start at Pan Pacific Park (7600 Beverly Blvd.) and end at the Turkish Consulate (8500 Wilshire Blvd.)

AYF and “the Los Angeles Armenian community invites all those who stand against Azeri and Turkish aggression to voice their demands—to not just the Azeri and Turkish governments, but to the local, state, and federal governments of the United States and to the entire international community.”

Masks, social distancing and COVID precautions will be strictly enforced.

The event is among many held against alleged Azerbaijani aggression targeted at Armenia and Artsakh. On September 30, over 1,000 Armenian-Americans and supporters held a protest at the Azerbaijan Consulate in Brentwood. Others have been staged outside the CNN and Los Angeles Times buildings in Hollywood and El Segundo.

Though the Los Angeles metropolitan area has the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia, protests have emerged worldwide. This includes cities like Washington D.C., Athens, Paris, Lyon, Brussels, and Montreal.

The protests are in light of the latest fighting over the disputed territory of Artsakh, which has an overwhelming Armenian population. Ignited on September 27, Armenian and Azerbaijan have each accused the other of provocation, with Turkey supporting Azerbaijan.

As of October 9, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a temporary ceasefire.