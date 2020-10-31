LOS FELIZ—Many ballots were found on Wednesday, October 28 strewn across a street in Los Feliz along with a few letters.

The ballots were found on Russell Avenue, Wednesday morning according to ABC7.

They were found by a resident who called the police about finding the letters and ballots which were later turned over to the Los Angeles County Registrar and Recorder’s Office.

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mail in ballots were introduced this election year to help the process of distant voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Voters who can vote-by-mail will help ensure safe physical distancing at voting locations,” according to the website.

All of California’s active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020 election. Your county elections office began mailing ballots October 5.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 3, 2020. Ballots returned at a secure ballot drop box or a voting location must be deposited by 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.

In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.

It is a misdemeanor to tamper with voting ballots in California and culprits will be fined.

The California Secretary of State’s office website lists the penalties to corruption of voting, interference with or alteration of postal result.

Every person is guilty of a misdemeanor who does any one of the following (§ 18570):