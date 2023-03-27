CALIFORNIA — Post-pandemic, 2023, nothing surprises anyone anymore. However it just has to be written, so one day in the future they can study the timeline of how America went down… but for now, let’s talk about California, specifically the bank bailout and how we got here.

On March 10, 2023, California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation shut down the Silicon Valley Bank, located in Santa Clara, CA. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was named receiver without any warning or notice to the public.

June 2020, the start of the nationwide riots under the guise of protesting for Black Lives Matter, Silicon Valley Bank gave more than $73 million to BLM and other social related causes. They also spent more than 2.8 million dollars on gender parody and immerging talent campaign to promote social equity.

Meanwhile crime is at it’s highest and people are not safe in their own homes anymore. Politicians have private security that we pay for and they are safe but anyone else is not. Homelessness is rampant.

San Francisco was the worst but now Los Angeles is second in line to the massive amount of homelessness, crime, inflation, pollution, polarized relationships, confusion, overdoses, mental health and politics.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen it is all tied together. While everyone is complaining about Gavin Newsom who has basically non-governed the state into the ground while his wealth multiplies, attempts to recall him went unsuccessful. Why? Because they actually checked the ballots with original signatures and weirdly enough found that we didn’t have enough legitimate votes. Shocking if you have been paying attention to the elections not taking ID, stuffing ballot boxes, ballot harvesting and basically the vote is meaningless. But just for this election they checked them and said the signatures didn’t match on enough ballots. So we are stuck with Newsom.

Governor Gavin Newsom sent out a statement on March 13, 2023:

“Over the last 48 hours, I have been in touch with the highest levels of leadership at the White House and Treasury. Everyone is working with FDIC to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people’s livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy.”

Well, of course he is fighting for the federal bailout which he was rewarded by his pal Joe Biden. Little did he mention the truth behind it all. Plumpjack, Cade and Odette are three wineries, owned by Governor Newsom, and clients of the failed Silicon Valley Bank. He is trying to maintain his hero images to bail out so many people but it is his own bum he’s bailing out.

What’s more? Well before they failed, Newsom requested, demanded, or insisted that the bank give $100,000 donation to 48 year old, Jennifer Siebel-Newsom’s charity who happens to be Governor Newsom. The same charity that has Silicon Valley’s Bank President on the board.

Yep, you can’t make this stuff up and it keeps getting dirtier and dirtier.

Does anyone even know that most of the clients of Silicon Valley Bank are wealthier than all of us who are trying to gain shelter among the daily and deadly violence while they defund the police and coordinate with the FBI to hide vital information of this corruption, as well as all the corruption by the Bidens, from taking from China and Ukraine to Biden taking showers with his teenager daughter to all the other children he molested, caught on tape.

“No one is above the law!”, says Newsom when attacking former President Trump, a man who has been investigated more than any living person on this earth, who has been spied on, who has lost his right to privacy with his attorney who basically has been attacked non stop since 2015, simply because he stands for draining the corruption out of the country’s politics. They fought him hard, can’t even seem to get him. In the mean time, they have lied to you so that you will believe they’re the good guys.

If you think the fact that Newsom is related to Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Watters and the Getty’s was just a big coincidence? Think again. Gavin Newsom’s own father was a judge who went to extremes to change the law so that Getty could get an inheritance… one that was used as seed money for Newsom’s winery and restaurants, PlumpJack.

Meanwhile they are stealing from you, lying to you and taking your life, liberty and the pursuit of justice away from all Americans.