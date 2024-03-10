HOLLYWOOD- The film industry has had another eventful year-Super Mario ruled the box office, Barbenheimer became a viral phenomenon. The 2024 Oscar nominations reflect just how quickly fortunes can change in Hollywood. About this time last year, Margot Robbie had just starred in Babylon-a box office bomb which won zero Oscars. This year, she is heading to the Academy Awards as the face of Barbie, the biggest film of 2023 which grossed $1.4 billion and is nominated in eight categories. Barbie’s soundtrack might have a better chance of a trophy than its director. Greta Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the film, is the only director to have her first three movies nominated for best picture-Lady Bird, Little Women and Barbie. However, it’s possible that Barbie will only win one of the eight prizes it is nominated for best original song for What Was I Made For? By Billie Eilish.

Warner Bros boss Pam Abdy has said the film studio would love to make Barbie 2, after director Greta Gerwig’s movie ignited audiences around the world. Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, said the film had smashed so many records. It would be Gerwig’s decision ultimately if they have a follow-up. Last week Gerwig said, she was open to the idea. The Academy has worked reluctantly to diversify its 10,000-strong membership in recent years. However, its still a predominantly white, male organization. Warner Bros hasn’t won a best picture Oscar since Argo in 2013. The company is part of Warner Bros Discovery, owner of amongst other media titles CNN, the Discovery channel and HBO. The TV side of the business has been struggling with a sharp decline in advertising revenue. The movie side has had their share of problems. They canceled Batgirl, a movie which had reportedly cost $90 million to make. The new regime has set about luring big names, the biggest so far being Tom Cruise who’s formed a new partnership with Warner Bros. Abdy, has the magic and charisma to make it all happen, afterall she’s from New Jersey. We don’t give up! We get stronger. Abdy and Michael De Luca are riding high on the commercial success of Barbie and have locked Margot Robbie and her production company LuckyChap in for future movies.Always a chance Barbie could win Best Picture, tough call with Oppenheimer. One thing for sure, there are big audiences for different types of stories, as long as filmmakers get them right.

That would mirror the path of 2018’s A star is Born, the Bradley Cooper film which also got eight nominations, but only won in the song category, for Lady Gaga’s Shallow.Bradley Cooper is the fifth most nominated living person never to have won an Oscar. The actor, who shot to fame after appearing in The Hangover, has been nominated 12 times, thanks to his work acting, directing and writing a variety of films. Maybe it’s Bradley’s big year! Bradley has never won any of the prizes, he has been nominated. The only people to have scored more nominations without a win are sound engineer Greg P. Russell with 16 nominations, composer Thomas Newman with 15 nods, songwriter Diane Warren ties with 15 and special effect supervisor Daniel Sudick with 13. Cooper is unlikely to break his streak this year, as his film Maestro isn’t predicted to win in the categories he’s nominated-best actor, best picture and best screenplay.

Oppenheimer is expected to sweep the Oscars, with wins in major categories including best picture. Cillian Murphy would be the first ever Irish-born winner of best actor. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! There are four Oscar-nominated couples this year. That’s so awesome! Director Justine Triet co-wrote Anatomy of a Fall with her partner Arthur Harari. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas are both nominated as producers on Oppenheimer as part of the film’s best picture nod. Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are jointly nominated for the film’s screenplay, while Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are nominated as producers in best picture.

Martin Scorsese is the oldest ever nominee for best director. He actually beat Steven Spielberg, Marty is nominated for his 10th Oscar this year. At 81, he is the oldest ever nominee in the category, Good luck Marty, fingers crossed.

Rose’s Scoop: Life could turn around for Robert Downey Jr, his performance in Oppenheimer, is almost certainly going to win. But you just never know with the Oscars. Good Luck to all the nominees! Keep the speeches heartfelt and inspirational!