MALIBU—On Wednesday, March 6, authorities reported a driver traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Pacific Coast Highway was arrested.

The driver was reportedly driving in a stolen white box truck that appeared to have a Lowe’s decal on the side.



According to reports, officers began their pursuit of the alleged truck thief, on the west side of Los Angeles through Malibu and into Ventura County. Video of the suspect was supplied by News Chopper 4 and the Los Angeles Police Department Airship. According to police, the suspect was traveling at close to 80 mph.

After LAPD airship was dispatched, multiple patrol units responded to assist but discontinued the pursuit due to poor road conditions during a torrential downpour. The owners of the stolen box truck had a tracking device on the vehicle and were able to help police pinpoint the suspects’ location.

The box truck nearly missed multiple vehicles before crashing into another box truck traveling southbound on 101 Freeway near Thousand Oaks. Authorities announced the arrest of the suspect at about 2:40 p.m.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released to the public.