HOLLYWOOD—A student at Bernstein High School located in Hollywood overdosed on a substance on Friday, October 14, just after 2:00 p.m.

Police were summoned to the 1300 block of Wilton Place where they found the 17 year old and administered a dose of naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. He is currently in stable condition and is recovering. Officials are unsure what was the exact substance the student had taken.

Multiple students at that school have overdosed on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, in recent months. One of them was fatal. Some students were arrested after the death of 15 year old Melanie Ramos occurred.

Due to the high number of overdose cases the Los Angles Unified School District was prompted to provide its schools with medication to reverse opioid overdose.

The district’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement in September, “We have an urgent crisis on our hands. Research shows that the availability of naloxone along with overdose education is effective at decreasing overdoses and death — and will save lives.”