BEVERLY HILLS─Residents of Beverly Hills went to the polls on Tuesday, March 3 to cast their ballots for Beverly Hills City Council. Two seats for City Council were up for grabs as incumbents Lilli Bosse and Julian A Gold were running to maintain their seats on the Council.

Challengers in the race included Lori Greene Gordon, Sidney “Simicha” Green and Robin Rowe. Bosse led all candidates earning 38.27 percent of the vote with a total of 3,281 votes cast for her. In second place was Gold with 28.16 percent of the vote with a total of 2,414 votes cast in his favor. In third place was Gordon with total of 23 percent of the vote with 1,973 votes cast in her favor. In fourth place was Green with 5.34 percent of the vote and in last place was Rowe with 5.21 percent of the vote.

Bosse has served on City Council since 2011. She served as mayor in 2014 during the City’s Centennial year and in 2017. She has served the community for over 25 years as chair and member of many commissions, committees, foundations and boards, among them the Planning Commission, Traffic and Parking Commission, Arts and Culture Commission, Beverly Hills Education Foundation, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Jewish Federation, Aviva Family and Child Services, Hebrew Union College, Synagogue 2000, Wexner Leadership Program, and Visionary Women’s Organization.

While on the City Council, Bosse was a leader of the the initiation of the successful ‘Walk With the Mayor’ program, the 60-Second Shout-out program, the BOLD initiative and the first dog park in Beverly Hills. According to the city of Beverly Hills website, during her second term on City Council Bosse has focused her efforts on improving the quality of life for residents, offering more transparency in city government, and budget sustainability for the future of Beverly Hills.

Gold has served on the City Council since March 2011. He served as mayor in 2015 and 2018. He graduated Team Beverly Hills, class of 2002. He served 6 years on the BH Traffic and Parking Commission and served one year as its chair. Gold also served on the Recreation and Parks Commission until his election to City Council in March 2011.

Dr. Gold was Co-Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Cedars-Sinai and Co-Managing Partner of General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership Medical Group from January 1991 until April 2019. He is an Associate Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology at the USC Keck School of Medicine. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and has served on various hospital committees.

From within their membership, the City Council will appoint a mayor and vice mayor, with both positions rotating each year. The current mayor of the city of Beverly Hills is John A. Mirisch and Vice Mayor is Lester Friedman.