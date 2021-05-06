BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced the reopening of City Hall, to the public on Wednesday, May 5. The reopening will allow in-person appointments to be scheduled across various city departments.

Virtual services will remain available for the public’s convenience, safety, and health, as well as city officials, employees’ visitors, and residents of Beverly Hills.

The city recognizes and is committed to serving the community, and is reminding the public that facial masks and wellness checks for symptom monitoring will be mandatory before entering all city buildings and offices.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health protocols will remain in order. The Beverly Hills City Council and Commission meetings will continue to be virtual until further notice. To make an in-person appointment, please visit beverlyhills.org/appointments or call 310-285-2467.