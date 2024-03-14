BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, March 25, the city of Beverly Hills will be hosting the Coffee With Code event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. During the event, the public can meet some of the City’s Code Enforcement Officers at Euro Caffe.

“Come learn what they do and stay for a special Q & A session where you can ask questions! 427 N Cañon Dr. #111! See you there,” the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page.

The event will discuss the following:

-Benefits of Code Enforcement

-Program Goals

-Q&A Session

For those with questions contact Community Preservation at (310) 285-1119 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/cp.