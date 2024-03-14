SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, March 13, the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that a suspect responsible for an aggravated assault was arrested.

The SMPD reported on March 6, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a significant domestic violence incident that left the victim with severe injuries requiring hospitalization. The suspect was the victim’s boyfriend, who attacked the victim and brandished a replica firearm at the victim and her daughter before fleeing the location. SMPD detectives tracked the suspect, identified as Derrick Wright, 46, to an address in Long Beach and obtained a search and arrest warrant.

On March 7, SMPD SWAT Officers along with members of the Criminal Investigation Division, Crisis Negotiation Team, Drone and K9 Officers, took Wright into custody after he fled the first location and broke into a neighboring home in Long Beach.

He has been charged with felony domestic violence with an enhancement for Great Bodily Injury, misdemeanor child abuse for brandishing the weapon at the victim’s daughter, and misdemeanor aggravated trespassing for his actions during the arrest in Long Beach. Wright has a long criminal history, including a misdemeanor arrest by SMPD in July 2023 for domestic violence and a violation of parole.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.