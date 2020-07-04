BEVERLY HILLS— The Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills has recently hit the market on Friday, July 3 after an investigation was conducted on the owner for a $2.5 million fraud.

Jho Low, a financier, had been in charge of the property after purchasing it and spending over $40 million on renovations. Low was prosecuted in 2016 after becoming a fugitive for embezzling from a Malaysian sovereign fund: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB.)

Prosecutors conducted a series of investigations over the course of years to track all of Low’s fraudulent activity.

The $2.5 million stolen was used to purchase several luxurious pieces from Van Gogh paintings to a see-through grand piano. The fraudulent money also helped go towards aiding the infamous “Wolf of Wall Street” stock-market scammer, Jordan Belfort.

The premium Beverly Hills hotel is the last of Low’s assets to be seized. Rooms run for about $600 a night and offer elite service. The hotel has 116 rooms with a roof-top pool and has brought in several A-lister clients.

Federal authorities in Los Angeles are hoping to auction the hotel off for at least $100 million. Michael M. Eidelman, a Chicago bankruptcy lawyer in charge of the auction, stated that this is a rare occurrence that is sure to gain traction:

“Luxury hotels in Beverly Hills don’t often come up for sale,” he said. “We have received inquiries from a number of different groups, and groups from a number of different countries.”