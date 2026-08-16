BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced a new campaign titled “Safe Drives Save Lives: Make the End of Summer Memorable,” focusing on impaired driving awareness. The campaign effort is a part of a national enforcement campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

This campaign focuses on actively targeting and catching drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. As Labor Day steadily approaches, the BHPD will deploy additional officers on patrol from August 19 to Labor Day on September 1 in Beverly Hills. The BHPD will be on patrol specifically looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence. Specific street locations where additional officers will be patrolling have not been publicly disclosed at this time.

Drunk driving is one of the most significant safety problems, driving while impaired by any substance, including prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, cannabis, or other drugs, also impairs a driver’s abilities.

The BHPD encourages residents to drive safely and follow a few important guidelines for this campaign. If drinking, plan ahead and ensure there is a designated sober driver. Other alternatives include calling a ride-sharing service such as Lyft or Uber, using taxi services, or public transportation.

Other guidelines include always wearing a seatbelt, following speed limits, watching for pedestrians and bicyclists, taking breaks if you are driving long distances, and never texting and driving.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Max Subin said in a statement, “Everyone deserves to get home safely, and it starts with your everyday actions.”

Funding for this campaign is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Visit gosafelyca.org for more information on the campaign.