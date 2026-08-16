SANTA MONICA—At 2:06 p.m. on Friday, August 14, the Santa Monica Police Department announced officers and members of the Santa Monica Fire Department investigated a non-criminal death in the 1100 block of 7th Street. They found an elderly male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed he committed suicide.

There is no threat to public safety, as the SMPD noted based on its preliminary information, that the cause of death is not connected to any criminal actions. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death along with the manner in which it occurred. The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the deceased has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified.

Authorities closed a portion of 7th Street between Washington Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard while officers worked, forcing commuters to use different routes to avoid the area.

The police department requested that anyone who is dealing with emotional distress or knows someone who should contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting so that they can receive free support, along with total privacy.