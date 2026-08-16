WESTWOOD—At 4:45 p.m. on August 14, the UCLA Police Department issued a community update in which it announced it will conduct a training exercise from Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21. The exercise will take place during the day at Sproul Cove, a campus residential hall.

Over the next week, community members living in and around that hall, as well as those near Sproul Turnaround, may see uniformed officers taking part in this exercise. Sproul Turnaround is where students are picked up and dropped off. The exercises will involve responding to simulated scenarios and may hear simulated weapons fire.

Signs and directions will be posted near the training area, and UCPD asks the community to follow the information provided. The UCPD also wants the community to know there is no threat and that this is only an exercise.