BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Sunday, February 15 that a large rainstorm is set to impact the region in the coming days. As a result, the city is providing sandbags to residents.
Sandbags can be picked up at 342 Foothill Road starting Monday, February 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a limit of 6 sandbags per household. Verification of residency is required and there is no self-service distribution of sandbags.
As the storm approaches, please take the following preparedness steps:
-Turn off outdoor sprinklers
-Clear gutters, drains, and downspouts
-Secure outdoor furniture and loose items
-Keep flashlights, batteries, and emergency supplies ready
-Prepare for possible power outages
-Monitor official city alerts and weather forecasts
-Use sandbags only where truly necessary to ensure availability for all residents
How to Use Sandbags:
-Placement Matters: Position at doorways, garages, and entry points
-Stack Smart: Lay flat and overlapping like bricks for a stronger seal
-Limit Height: No more than 3 layers unless supported by a solid structure
For questions during normal business hours, please contact askBH Customer Relations at (310) 285-1000 or askBH@beverlyhills.org.