BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Sunday, February 15 that a large rainstorm is set to impact the region in the coming days. As a result, the city is providing sandbags to residents.

Sandbags can be picked up at 342 Foothill Road starting Monday, February 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a limit of 6 sandbags per household. Verification of residency is required and there is no self-service distribution of sandbags.

As the storm approaches, please take the following preparedness steps:

-Turn off outdoor sprinklers

-Clear gutters, drains, and downspouts

-Secure outdoor furniture and loose items

-Keep flashlights, batteries, and emergency supplies ready

-Prepare for possible power outages

-Monitor official city alerts and weather forecasts

-Use sandbags only where truly necessary to ensure availability for all residents

How to Use Sandbags:

-Placement Matters: Position at doorways, garages, and entry points

-Stack Smart: Lay flat and overlapping like bricks for a stronger seal

-Limit Height: No more than 3 layers unless supported by a solid structure

For questions during normal business hours, please contact askBH Customer Relations at (310) 285-1000 or askBH@beverlyhills.org.