BEVERLY HILLS—The award-winning chef Evan Funke owns a restaurant in Beverly Hills called Funke, which serves Italian cuisine, but it is currently closed due to a fire. This fire started on Tuesday, August 12, early in the evening, disturbing customers who were eating dinner at the restaurant and forcing the staff and guests to evacuate.



A call was placed to the Beverly Hills Fire Department. Several crews and fire engines arrived at the restaurant, located at 9388 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, around 6:30 p.m. and began fighting the fire, remaining on the scene until they departed at 10:30 p.m. The fire was caused by part of the restaurant’s exhaust system catching on fire.



Evan Funke announced the temporary closing of his restaurant on Facebook. He also announced that customers who had reservations for this week at Funke could reach out to him to arrange accommodations at his other two restaurants in the Los Angeles Area: Mother Wolf in Hollywood and Felix Trattoria in Venice.