HOLLYWOOD- Last week on August 16, 2025 it marked the 48th anniversary of music legend Elvis Presley’s death. Since his death in 1977, his fans continue to honor his legacy. Presley’s death at the age of 42 years old sent shockwaves throughout the world, especially in Memphis. In a time before the internet, some found out through word of mouth and others found out while listening to the radio, yes radio and news or even reading the paper. The news of Presley’s death had a profound impact on casual fans and superfans alike.The most flowers sold in one day in U.S. history was the day after Elvis Presley died. Hordes of fans and mourners gathered outside of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, the day after Presley’s death to pay their respects to the King of Rock n’ Roll.

His death was covered extensively in the media and his dongs began charting once again. The sad thing is when someone passes, especially singers and celebrities, all their memorabilia is worth so much more. I was fortunate to have met his Uncle Vestor and cousin Billy smith, who were so kind to me and I was given pictures of Elvis, among other things. Even decades later, fans flock to his home and the Elvis Presley birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, which stands as pilgrimage sites for devoted fans, honoring his life and impact on the entertainment industry. Presley stormed into the music industry back in the 1950s, transforming popular music by infusing rockabilly, rhythm and blues and country. His stage presence and dynamic shows, he was like a Greek God, took the world by storm, forging an worldwide fan base following. He was bigger than life itself. With chart-topping hits like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” Presley became an emblem of youth culture and rebellion.

His soulful vocals, energy that was infectious and a style that was so daring, it set him apart from other entertainers. He was life! He made you get up and dance, and his charming good looks, drove the women absolutely crazy. Beyond music, Presley ventured into acting, starring in a string of movies throughout the 60s and 70s. While his films weren’t Oscar nominated material, they cemented his status to movie star and as a first-class entertainer. With fame comes fortune and also sometimes a decline.

In the months prior to his death, Elvis had gained weight, it seemed he had bloated. It was reported he was in a lot of pain. Elvis was at a point where he was so heavy he didn’t like to be touched, because he was so hot and perspiring. You can see it in one of his concerts towards the end. His health decline and financial woes contributed to his demise. Of course, his divorce to Priscilla Presley didn’t help in his decline and his addiction to junk food led him to become a recluse in his final years. While Elvis Presley died of a heart attack and a preliminary autopsy report indicated that he suffered cardiac arrhythmia according to published reports. His fans believe his broken heart led to his demise.

While toxicology reports found high levels of opiates, according to other published reports, Truth be told, he just didn’t seem the way he was and seemed very unhealthy in my humble opinion. Then the conspiracies came, where fans believed that Presley was still alive, never died, just faked his won death due to the pressures of fame and financial hardships. The sightings came following of Presley in various places, including one that suggests a groundskeeper at Graceland is actually just Presley who has grown older. Another theory that he was sighted in the “Home Alone” movie in 1990, as one of the background actors. Since Presley’s home was opened in 1982, more than estimated 23 million people have visited in total. One of the saddest things about Elvis Presley’s death is that it could have been prevented. The public could see that before he died. Elvis was out of shape and clearly not the man he once was. If the public could see this surely those closest to him could, including family and manager.

Rose’s Scoop: Elvis Presley achieved unparalleled success by selling over one billion records globally, becoming the best-selling solo artist of all time, earning 150 gold, platinum or multi-platinum certifications in the US alone. 3 Grammys, Grammy Lifetime Achievement, starred in 33 films. He was a cultural icon.