BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is welcoming runners for the 36th Annual Los Angeles Marathon, presented by ASICS that will occur on Sunday, November 7. Athletes from all 50 states and more than 67 countries will race through the streets of Beverly Hills for miles 16 and 17 before ending at the new finish line on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

“We are thrilled to welcome the LA Marathon back to Beverly Hills,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “We hope our iconic streets inspire and bring a spring to the steps of the runners as they enter the final third of the race.”

The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a news release it “welcomes runners with entertainment and various community groups along the route cheering participants throughout the day.” The LA Marathon will be following health and safety protocols set forth by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Participants are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering along the route.

Proceeds from the 2021 race will go toward The McCourt Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of patients and families affected by health-challenges within the neurology community and beyond.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on Sunday will be in effect in the region from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:

-Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.

-Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

There will be a detour on the western border of Beverly Hills at Wilshire Boulevard and N. Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as at Moreno Drive and S. Santa Monica Boulevard until 5 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route. Wider closures for the area will be in effect from as early as 3 a.m., until 5 p.m.

For more details, visit lamarathon.com or beverlyhills.org/marathon. On the day of the marathon, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., questions regarding Beverly Hills street closures can be directed to the city of Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680.