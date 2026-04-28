BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, April 27, the city of Beverly Hills disclosed on its Facebook page that the Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) and Hatzolah of Los Angeles are proud to announce a new partnership that will complement BHFD’s provision of emergency medical services.

Hatzolah of Los Angeles, a volunteer-run, non-profit Emergency Medical Service (EMS) that services Jewish communities worldwide, may now work as an adjunct EMS provider for Beverly Hills.

“It is imperative that we provide our community with the best services when it comes to emergency medical care,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman. “This new partnership is an example of how we can find ways to work together with other organizations that can enhance programs we already have in place.”

By formalizing this alliance, both the BHFD and Hatzolah of Los Angeles reaffirm their shared commitment to providing compassionate, dedicated service to the residents of Beverly Hills.