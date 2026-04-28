SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department recovered a loaded firearm and drugs after a traffic stop on Friday, April 24.

On April 24, while patrolling the 2000 block of Ocean Avenue, officers conducted a stop of a vehicle. The investigation led to the recovery of a loaded firearm hidden under the driver’s seat, along with nitrous oxide and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect—who was already on diversion for a prior robbery arrest—was taken into custody and faces multiple charges:

-Carrying a loaded firearm

-Inhalation of nitrous oxide

-Possession of drug paraphernalia in a vehicle

The name and age of the suspect have not yet been disclosed to the public. Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department are committed to proactive enforcement to keep neighborhoods safe, the Police Department noted.