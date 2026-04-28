MALIBU—The city of Malibu Mass Evacuation Plan Community Workshop is being held on Tuesday, April 28. Residents and community members are encouraged to join to learn about evacuation procedures and share input on the city’s draft plan.

The workshop is being held at Malibu City Hall Council Chamber located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the workshop, individuals will:

-Find your evacuation zone

-Learn how evacuation decisions are made

-Know what to expect during an evacuation

-Share your feedback on the City’s draft Mass Evacuation Plan

Registration is not required. All are welcome to attend the Mass Evacuation Plan Community Workshop