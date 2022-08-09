BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a news release to the Canyon News that they will be conducting a training exercise will provide for a review of on-campus protocols and Police and Fire Department response during a major emergency.

The BHPD has advised the public that: The exercise will simulate the discharge of weapons (visually and audibly) and the on scene medical treatment of victims. The training exercise will take place at Hawthorne Elementary School located at 624 N. Rexford Drive on Friday, August 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For questions or more information contact: Lieutenant Giovanni Trejo at gtrejo@beverlyhills.org or call 310-550-4951.