BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) Traffic Bureau will conduct a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, September 8, in the area of North Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Drive. The checkpoint will be operational from approximately 7 p.m. and conclude at approximately 2 a.m. The BHPD indicated in a news release that all traffic will pass through the checkpoint.

Motorists will be stopped and contacted by uniformed officers, who will check for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. Officers will check to ensure all drivers have a valid driver’s license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

The purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license. Funding for impaired driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.