CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday, September 1 that four men have been charged in connection with organized retail thefts at two Ross Dress for Less stores in August.

“The Organized Retail Crime Taskforce and my office’s Organized Crime Division is continuing to aggressively bring those responsible for committing these brazen crimes to justice,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “This type of criminal activity places an enormous burden on our local businesses and is an assault against our entire community. My office will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the law and the negative impact it has on our economy and neighborhoods.”

Valentino Skinner, 22, Marquis Marshall, 31, Isaiah Tobias, 32, and Avery Tywann, 43, each face one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of second-degree robbery. Skinner and Marshall face two counts of grand theft. Marshall and Tobias’ charges include special allegations of one or more serious or violent felony convictions.

Skinner, Marquis and Avery pleaded not guilty at their arraignments in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 30. Tobias pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the same courthouse on August 31. The four defendants’ preliminary hearing settings are scheduled for September 13 in Dept. 37 of the Foltz Center.

On August 25, Skinner and Marshall allegedly drove to Ross Dress for Less located at 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles. They are accused of entering the store and taking merchandise in the presence of store employees.

On August 28 at about 6:17 p.m., prosecutors assert Skinner, Marshall and Tobias entered the Ross Dress for Less store at 10818 Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City and took merchandise without paying. Avery allegedly waited in getaway car. All defendants allegedly drove together to the area of Alvarado and 8thStreet — an area known for the resale of stolen items.

Anyone with details about these incidents or the identity of additional suspects is asked to call the Organized Retail Crime Task Force at (818) 374-9420. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Case BA517537 is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce, which includes deputy district attorneys from LADA’s Organized Crime Division and investigators from the office’s Bureau of Investigation.