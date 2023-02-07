BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated that 58 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during a distracted driving enforcement operation on Friday, February 3.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” said Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”

The state of California has had distracted driving laws on the books since 2008. Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold their phone or other electronic device while driving. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

Drivers are warned if they have to take an important phone call or program directions, they should pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, silence your phone or put it somewhere you cannot reach while behind the wheel.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.