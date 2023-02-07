STUDIO CITY—The man killed in a multicar accident Monday, February 6 at 2:18 a.m.

on 101 Freeway just south of Lankershim Boulevard in Studio City, has been identified as Raad Ibrahim Abdo, 70 of North Hollywood.



The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that Abdo died at the scene.



A SigAlert was issued at 2:46 a.m. shutting down the freeway and rerouting traffic, while police conducted their preliminary investigation and clean-up.



It is not clear what caused the multi-vehicle crash. There were no other injuries reported during the collision.