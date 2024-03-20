BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 19, Public Information Officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lt. Myers informed Canyon News via email that Officer Guzman of the Police Department earned an award after his participation in the Motor Officer Skills Competition on March 16.

The event was held in Bakersfield and involved 30 Motor Officers from various law enforcement agencies. Participating agencies included the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway PatrolBakersfield Office, Daly City Police Department, San Jose Police Department, San Francisco Police Department, and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The Motorcycle Skills Competition, designed to foster training and safety among Police Motorcycle Officers, serves as a platform for supporting organizations focused on law enforcement officers and their families via charitable donations.

Officers participated in a challenging course while benefiting from cross-departmental learning and friendly competition. The course featured intricate patterns, including replicas of the Bakersfield Police Department emblem, requiring precise maneuvering to navigate without error.

Utilizing various motorcycle models, such as the BMW 1200RT-P and Harley Davidson Police Electra Glides, participants showcased their skills. At the end of the event, accolades were awarded to top performers in both the Harley Davidson and BMW categories.

Officer Guzman of the Beverly Hills Police Department distinguished himself at the 2024 Bakersfield Police Department Motors Competition, clinching first place in the BMW Metric Division.

“His remarkable achievement amidst fierce competition underscores his dedication to training and preparation, embodying the highest standards of police motorcycle officers,” the BHPD said in a statement.