SHERMAN OAKS—On Tuesday, March 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated they battled a knockdown structure fire that was reported at 9:47 p.m.

The home was located at 15314 Dickens St. where firefighters responded to an automotive shop (collision repair & paint shop) to find heavy smoke coming from inside the building.

Crews got access to the inside of the building and found multiple vehicles burning inside. It took the first 28 firefighters just 18 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.