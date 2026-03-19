BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, March 18, Lt. Kevin Orth, Public Information Officer with the Beverly Hills Police Department provided Canyon News results of a DUI Checkpoint the police department conducted on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

A DUI checkpoint was held at North Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A total of 1580 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 316 were screened. Officers conducted one Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), but the driver was not arrested for driving under the influence. Three drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.