BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the city of Beverly Hills announced that Single-Use Plastics Ordinance requires food facilities and certain retail businesses to discontinue using single-use plastic food ware and polystyrene, including straws, utensils, and containers.

On March 18, 2024, the Beverly Hills City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the distribution of single-use plastic and expanded polystyrene (e.g., Styrofoam) food ware AND the sale of expanded polystyrene products. The ordinance will reduce plastic waste by requiring food facilities that provide disposable food ware items, such as cutlery, takeout containers, and straws, to use compostable or recyclable products.

ALLOWED

-Only compostable, unlined aluminum food ware or CRV beverage containers may be used.

NOT ALLOWED

-Expanded polystyrene (foam)

-Petroleum-based plastics and bioplastics (such as PLA)

-Wax-coated or plastic-lined materials

The new requirement is part of Beverly Hills’ effort to reduce plastic waste and support a more sustainable community. Businesses should ensure they are using compliant alternatives.

For more details about ordinance requirements and the waiver application for undue hardship, visit beverlyhills.org/plasticandfoam or call our askBH Hotline at (310) 285-1000.