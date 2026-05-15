SANTA MONICA—Around 5:30 a.m. on May 7, officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were summoned to an intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and 4th Street after a woman on a bicycle struck a vehicle. She was arrested for suspicion of cycling under the influence.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reported, the cyclist hit a Honda Civic, causing only minimal damage to the vehicle. After the collision, instead of giving the driver her insurance she took off on her bicycle. Officers found the woman near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Pico Boulevard. She appeared to be intoxicated and could not safely operate her bicycle and was arrested. Under California law, cycling under the influence is a misdemeanor offense.

While not punishable by jail time, it carries a fine of up to $250 and, for those under 21, and can result in license suspension.

The SMPD has not released any additional information about the cyclist or the incident.